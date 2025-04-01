Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2880372https://zeenews.india.com/india/they-will-not-give-us-adequate-security-vhp-on-plans-for-2000-rallies-on-ram-navami-in-bengal-2880372.html
NewsIndia
RAM NAVAMI 2025

'They Will Not Give Us Adequate Security...': VHP On Plans For 2,000 Rallies On Ram Navami In Bengal

VHP has planned over 2,000 rallies, 200 tableaus, and Sree Ram Mahostav events across West Bengal for Ram Navami. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2025, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'They Will Not Give Us Adequate Security...': VHP On Plans For 2,000 Rallies On Ram Navami In Bengal Image: ANI

As Ram Navami is set to be celebrated on April 6, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned over 2,000 rallies, 200 tableaus, and Sree Ram Mahostav events at 5,000 locations in West Bengal.  VHP South Bengal secretary Chandranath Das on Tuesday expressed concern about "security" and said "We will retaliate if attacked during our celebrations.”

“In the past years, we have seen our rallies attacked, and stones were pelted. Though talks are on with the police, we believe they will not be able to give us adequate security. It is upon us. We will retaliate if attacked during our celebrations,” Das said, Indian Express reported.

“We plan to celebrate Ram Navmi like never before and will also organise Sree Ram Mahotsav, a pan-India programme in Bengal too. From Ram Navami on April 6 to Hanuman Jayanti on April 12, the programmes will take place at various places. Apart from pujas and rallies, religious songs, speeches about Lord Ram’s life will be held in different parts of the state,” said added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK