'They Will Not Give Us Adequate Security...': VHP On Plans For 2,000 Rallies On Ram Navami In Bengal

As Ram Navami is set to be celebrated on April 6, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has planned over 2,000 rallies, 200 tableaus, and Sree Ram Mahostav events at 5,000 locations in West Bengal. VHP South Bengal secretary Chandranath Das on Tuesday expressed concern about "security" and said "We will retaliate if attacked during our celebrations.”

“In the past years, we have seen our rallies attacked, and stones were pelted. Though talks are on with the police, we believe they will not be able to give us adequate security. It is upon us. We will retaliate if attacked during our celebrations,” Das said, Indian Express reported.

“We plan to celebrate Ram Navmi like never before and will also organise Sree Ram Mahotsav, a pan-India programme in Bengal too. From Ram Navami on April 6 to Hanuman Jayanti on April 12, the programmes will take place at various places. Apart from pujas and rallies, religious songs, speeches about Lord Ram’s life will be held in different parts of the state,” said added.