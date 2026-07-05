Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'They're now attacking India's faith': CM Yogi targets Opposition amid Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row

'They're now attacking India's faith': CM Yogi targets Opposition amid Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row

Addressing the 'Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan' at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said the BJP's "double-engine" government had ensured that welfare schemes reached every section of society without discrimination, leaving the Opposition's politics of caste and class divisions ineffective.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 10:00 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:00 PM IST
'They're now attacking India's faith': CM Yogi targets Opposition amid Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Kylian Mbappe's France: Round of 16 opponent, knockout bracket & road to FIFA World Cup 2026 final - all you need to know 
FIFA World Cup 202625 min ago
2
BrahMos47 min ago
3
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 20261 hr ago
4
India A2 hrs ago
5
POJK2 hrs ago