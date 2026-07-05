Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Opposition of targeting "India's faith" amid the political controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Addressing the 'Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan' at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said the BJP's "double-engine" government had ensured that welfare schemes reached every section of society without discrimination, leaving the Opposition's politics of caste and class divisions ineffective.
"The 'double-engine' government is working tirelessly to deliver the benefits of state schemes without discrimination to every section of society... this is precisely what troubles these opposition parties: the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. Their concern is that the very sections of society they used to divide along lines of caste and class have now been brought into the fold by the double-engine government through welfare schemes," Yogi said.
He alleged that, having failed in what he described as divisive politics, the Opposition had now turned its attention to religious issues.
"Seeing their divisive efforts fail, they are now resorting to attacking India's faith. That is why I call upon all of you: this is the time for us to be vigilant," he said.
Yogi's remarks come amid a political row over allegations of misappropriation of donations collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The issue has triggered a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition parties.
While BJP leaders have accused the Opposition of trying to politicise the matter, Opposition parties have demanded an impartial investigation into the allegations.
Speaking at the same event, BJP National President Nitin Nabin also criticised Opposition leaders over their comments on the Ram Temple issue, saying those now questioning the discourse around the temple had earlier challenged the existence of Lord Ram and the Ram Setu.
"Regarding Lord Shri Ram's temple in Ayodhya, today, some people are raising questions about the discourse surrounding it... these are the same people who questioned the very existence of Lord Ram... They questioned the existence of the Ram Setu...," Nabin said.
He added that the BJP would not allow anyone to "play" with the faith associated with the Ram Temple and said the party was prepared to make any sacrifice to protect it.
(With IANS inputs)
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