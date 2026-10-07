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  • /Think monsoon is over? IMD issues rain alert for 10+ states, including Delhi, UP, Bihar

Think monsoon is over? IMD issues rain alert for 10+ states, including Delhi, UP, Bihar

Rain is likely across parts of the western Himalayas, eastern and central India over the next few days. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka may also receive heavy showers, while monsoon withdrawal is expected to continue from several states.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 07:33 AM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 07:33 AM IST
Think monsoon is over? IMD issues rain alert for 10+ states, including Delhi, UP, Bihar
Image Credit: Representative image. (ANI)

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Think monsoon is over? IMD issues rain alert for 10+ states, including Delhi, UP, Bihar
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