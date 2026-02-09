Advertisement
Think you’ve seen India? 5 jaw-dropping places you won't believe exist

India hides extraordinary landscapes and ancient wonders that defy imagination. These places offer rare experiences shaped by nature and history. Some are easy to reach, others demand effort, but all leave travelers stunned by their sheer uniqueness.

Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 12:13 PM IST
Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Beyond popular tourist circuits lie landscapes so surreal they feel almost unreal- shaped by time, nature, and years of history. From ancient wonders to natural marvels, these places challenge everything you expect to see.

Check places here: 

1- Barabar Caves, Bihar

Barabar Caves are situated in the hilly area near Makhdumpur, 25 kilometers south of Jehanabad. 

Planning ahead of time will help the travellers. Understanding the history would be the highlight of the trip.

2- Borra Caves, Andhra Pradesh

Borra Caves are in the Anantagiri Hill range of the Araku Valley. Spread across an area of about 2 sq km, the caves are situated around 1,400 m above sea level, as per the Vishakhapatnam district website.

Tourists can spot several bats and golden geckos in these caves, the website further mentions. Planning ensures a smooth experience without missing local attractions.

3- Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

According to the Chamba district's website, Khajjar is a small saucer-shaped plateau surrounded by dense pine and deodar forests. It  is one of the 160 places throughout the world to have been designated “Mini Switzerland.” 

Planning during peak season is advised for accommodations. Khajjiar is around 95 kilometers from Pathankot Railway Station and 130 kilometers from the Gaggal Airport in the district of Kangra.

4- Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh, is one of the largest monasteries in India and was founded in the 17th century. It is situated at an elevation of over 10,000 feet and has an amazing view. 

Travelers must plan for altitude and weather. Proper preparation ensures a safe journey while experiencing the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of the region.

5- Chandratal Lake, Himachal Pradesh

Chandratal Lake, or the “Moon Lake,” is a high-altitude gem with clear waters surrounded by mountain terrain. Its remote location makes it a favorite among trekkers and adventure travelers.

However, reaching Chandratal Lake is challenging, requiring off-road travel. Travelers should plan carefully with vehicles suitable for rough terrain and pack warm clothing. The winter season is not considered good for travelling to this destination. According to a report by the Time of India, roads are blocked with snow during the winter chill. After the roads clear, travellers should plan a safe trip to the lake.  

These destinations prove that India’s diversity goes far beyond the familiar. Some require careful planning, others demand physical effort, but all reward travelers with unforgettable experiences. 

