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  • /Third LDF-era Devaswom Board president P.S. Prasanth named in Sabarimala gold scam

Third LDF-era Devaswom Board president P.S. Prasanth named in Sabarimala gold scam

Prasanth was a Congress leader and, after unsuccessfully contesting the 2021 Assembly polls, joined the CPI-M and got the prized TDB President’s post in 2023. 

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Third LDF-era Devaswom Board president P.S. Prasanth named in Sabarimala gold scam
Image Credit: IANS

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