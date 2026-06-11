Third tanker with Indians aboard attacked off the coast of Oman; MT Jalveer targeted after US strikes killed three Indian sailors

Another commercial tanker with Indian crew members aboard came under attack off the coast of Oman on Thursday, raising renewed concerns about maritime security in the Gulf of Oman amid heightened US-Iran tensions. The Indian Embassy in Muscat confirmed that it is actively monitoring the situation involving the MT Jalveer near Shinas port.

In an official statement, embassy officials said, “We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details.”

Reports indicate that a fire broke out in the vessel’s engine room and funnel area following the incident. Further details are awaited regarding the exact nature of the attack, the number of Indian crew members on board, and any potential casualties, as rescue operations are still underway.

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This incident is the latest in a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the Gulf of Oman, a vital waterway for global oil shipments located near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today . We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details. — India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 11, 2026

Also Read: Three missing Indian sailors confirmed dead in US strike on tanker off Oman; New Delhi summons top American diplomat

US Strikes target MT Marivex

Earlier, around 8 June, the Palau-flagged tanker MT Marivex, with 24 Indian crew members on board, was struck by a US precision munition launched from an F/A-18 Super Hornet.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the unladen vessel allegedly violated a naval blockade by attempting to sail toward an Iranian port and failed to heed warnings.

A fire broke out on the vessel, but Omani forces safely rescued all 24 Indian seafarers, who were airlifted with no reported injuries.

The Indian government and embassy continue to work with Omani authorities to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and gather more information on the MT Jalveer incident.

Also Read: 3 Indians missing after attack on vessel off Oman coast; New Delhi summons top US diplomat

US strikes kill three Indian sailors in 2nd tanker attack

Another attack involving a Palau-flagged vessel, MT Settebello with 24 Indians aboard, was attacked by the US on June 10 off the coast of Oman. 21 seafarers were rescued while three missing Indian sailors, who were reportedly missing, were confirmed dead earlier today.

The killing of Indian seafarers was confirmed by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who called it a "profound loss for India’s maritime community".

The minister said that the bodies of all three missing sailors have been recovered. He also informed that steps are being taken to repatriate the bodies of fallen seafarers for their last rites.

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," Sonowal said in a post on X.

Preliminary inputs, after the attack on the oil vessel, said that 21 Indian sailors were rescued from the ship while three seafarers were reported missing.

It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified.



This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2026

The Union Minister described the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello as "deeply unfortunate" and said the government stood by the bereaved families in this difficult hour.

"The Modi government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin. I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites," he said in the post on X.

The oil tanker had a total crew of 28 members, including 24 Indian nationals and four foreign nationals, two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian, and one Russian-- when it came under a US military attack in the Gulf of Oman. The US, justifying the attack, said that the vessel violated the prescribed instructions and thus came within its radar range.

(with agencies input)