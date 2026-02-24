Third Tejas crash in 11 months: IAF faces massive losses – How much it costs to lose a single aircraft

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has suffered another major setback this month as a Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) went off the runway during landing. It caused severe damage to the airframe. The pilot ejected safely, but the aircraft was rendered inoperable.

This was the third crash in less than a year. Because of it, the IAF has grounded almost 30 single-seat Tejas jets and is carrying out a detailed technical investigation.

What is the cost of losing a single Tejas?

The Tejas Mk-1A has become much more expensive in recent years. In 2025, the government approved the purchase of 97 Tejas Mk-1A jets from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of Rs 62,370 crore. This puts the average unit price at around Rs 640-650 crore per aircraft.

Earlier orders were priced closer to Rs 550-600 crore, but rising engine costs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other expenses have pushed the price higher.

How did the latest accident happen?

On February 7, 2026, the incident occurred at a forward airbase. The aircraft was returning from a training sortie when suspected brake failure caused it to veer off the runway and end up in a ditch. The pilot ejected safely and was unharmed.

This is the third major accident involving the Tejas. The first crash occurred in March 2024 near Jaisalmer. The second happened in November 2025 during the Dubai Airshow, in which the pilot tragically lost his life.

The three accidents have raised concerns about the Tejas programme, particularly as the HAL struggles with delays in delivering the Mk-1A jets. The estimated cost of the damaged aircraft alone is around Rs 2,000 crore.

Taking the average unit price of Rs 640 crore, the total loss across all three incidents could reach approximately Rs 1,920 crore. The figure could be higher if any of the planes involved were Mk-1A jets, as the newer versions are more expensive.

These costs do not include training, maintenance, spare parts or operational disruptions. The total investment in the Tejas programme has already reached thousands of crores, making such incidents a major blow to India’s indigenous defense sector.

IAF’s response and future steps

Following the accident, the IAF grounded all operational single-seat Tejas jets, approximately 30 aircraft in total, until the investigation concludes. The HAL and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) are assisting in the probe.

Experts suggest that a fault in the brake system or landing gear may have caused the accident, but the exact reason will only be confirmed once the investigation is complete.

The Tejas is India’s first indigenous fighter jet that has been designed to replace aging aircraft such as the MiG-21. So far, over 40 Tejas jets have been inducted, and orders for 180 Mk-1A jets are in place.

However, repeated accidents could affect domestic confidence and the programme’s export potential.