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NewsIndiaThiruvalla Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Adv.Varghese Mammen of INC wins
THIRUVALLA ELECTION RESULTS 2026 WINNER DECLARED

Thiruvalla Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Adv.Varghese Mammen of INC wins

Thiruvalla Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Varghese Mammen has won the Thiruvalla assembly seat. The trailing candidates include Adv. Mathew T Thomas (IND), Aju Alex (IND), Anoop Antony (BJP), Ramesh Chathenkary (BSP), Thomas Mammen (IND), and Zeen Thomas (IND).

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Thiruvalla Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Adv.Varghese Mammen of INC winsPhoto Credit: IANS

Thiruvalla Election Results 2026 Winner Declared: Kerala Congress candidate Adv. Varghese Mammen has won the Thiruvalla assembly seat in the 2026 Kerala elections by a margin of 10,146 votes. The trailing candidates include Adv. Mathew T Thomas (IND), Aju Alex (IND), Anoop Antony (BJP), Ramesh Chathenkary (BSP), Thomas Mammen (IND), and Zeen Thomas (IND).

In the 2021 assembly elections, Janata Dal (Secular)'s Adv. Mathew T Thomas had won the seat by a margin of 11,421 votes, with Kerala Congress's Kunju Koshy Paul finishing as runner-up with 50,757 votes. Other candidates in that election included the BJP's Ashokan Kulanada.

 

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