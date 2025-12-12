'This Could Spark World War III’: Trump Issues Stark Warning On Russia Ukraine War

US: US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning that the Russia Ukraine war could eventually escalate into a 'third world war' if the fighting continues unchecked. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump expressed frustration over the widening conflict and said that an estimated 25,000 people, mostly soldiers were killed in the past month alone.

Calling for an urgent halt to the violence, he said, “I’d like to see the killing stop… for the most part, 25,000 soldiers died last month. I would love to see it end. And we’re working very hard.”

Trump cautioned that prolonged tensions could have catastrophic global consequences. “Things like this end up in third-world wars,” he remarked. “I said it the other day if everyone keeps playing these games, we will end up in a third world war, and nobody wants that.”

With neither Russia nor Ukraine willing to soften their stance, Donald Trump who has repeatedly claimed he could end the war “within hours” now finds himself watching from the sidelines, growing visibly frustrated.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed that sentiment, saying the President is 'extremely frustrated' with both Moscow and Kyiv over the lack of progress toward a ceasefire. She added that Trump is no longer interested in 'meetings just for the sake of meeting, signalling his impatience with diplomatic talks that fail to produce meaningful outcomes.

According to Leavitt, the President is “tired of meetings that achieve nothing” and wants concrete steps toward ending the four-year conflict. “He doesn’t want any more talk. He wants action. He wants this war to come to an end,” she said, emphasising that Trump expects results, not rhetoric, as the U.S. continues to play a central role in mediation.

Despite his frustration, the administration remains deeply involved in peace efforts. Leavitt confirmed that Trump spoke with European leaders on Wednesday, while Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his team are holding ongoing discussions with both sides 'literally as we speak,' underscoring the urgency the White House is placing on the stalled negotiations.

Trumps' Assistance To Ukraine

Trump has also signalled that the U.S. is open to offering security assistance to Ukraine as part of a broader agreement to bring the war with Russia to an end. However, he expressed frustration that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not been more willing to approve an American backed peace proposal, a point that has increased pressure on Kyiv, which previously pushed back against a U.S. plan viewed as overly favourable to Moscow.

His comments came shortly after Zelensky suggested the possibility of holding a national vote on whether Ukraine should cede the Donbas region to Russia. The Kremlin has continued to demand that Ukrainian forces withdraw from the eastern territories including parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions even though Russian troops have been unable to fully seize those areas throughout nearly four years of fighting.

At the same time, the U.S. under Trump has sharply reduced direct military aid to Ukraine. Instead of supplying weapons outright, Washington is now relying on a system that allows NATO partners to purchase American arms for Kyiv, shifting more of the responsibility to European allies.