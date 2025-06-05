'This Environment Day, Be A Little More Kind To The Earth'

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainable living. In 2025, it is being observed on Thursday, June 5.

Dr Subhash Chandra, Former Rajya Sabha MP, shared his thoughts on the occasion of World Environment Day through a video: "It's just one wrapper... right? Just one straw, one bottle, one careless move. But what if... it's never 'just one'? That one piece becomes part of the soil, seeps into the ocean, and breaks into tiny pieces, too small to see but too real to ignore. We don't throw it away; we throw it somewhere. 3.5 billion years ago, tiny, invisible beings called cyanobacteria created oxygen. They didn't shout; they just gave us breath."

He further added, "We exist because of something we can't even see. We are not outside creatures; we are made of it. The breath you take in, your smallest choice — it goes through the entire web of life."

"This Environment Day, don't try to be perfect; just be aware. Be a little more kind to the Earth, to others, to the invisible thread that connects us all," said Dr Chandra.

History of World Environment Day

The United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, which took place from June 5 to June 16, 1972, marked the beginning of World Environment Day. The conference aimed to address growing concerns about the impact of human activities on the environment. Since then, June 5 has been designated as World Environment Day, with the first celebration held in 1973.

Significance of World Environment Day

The day serves as a global platform for:

- Raising Awareness: Highlighting emerging environmental concerns and crises, such as climate change, deforestation, and pollution.

- Promoting Sustainability: Encouraging sustainable development and recognizing the importance of environmental issues.

- Encouraging Action: Inspiring individuals, communities, and governments to take action in protecting the environment.

World Environment Day 2025 serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting our planet and promoting sustainable living. By working together, we can make a significant impact in reducing environmental pollution and preserving natural resources for future generations.