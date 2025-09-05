'This Giant Bat Has Internet Questioning Reality' As Pic Gets Viral | Check Out

Imagine walking into your garage and spotting a bat so huge it looks like a person hanging upside down. Most of us would scream, panic, and run away. But in the Philippines, someone did the opposite. Instead of fleeing, they grabbed a camera and shared the unusual sight on social media, leaving people both amazed and terrified.

The picture, which first went viral in 2018, has resurfaced and is trending again. It shows a massive bat hanging from a wire outside a house, its wings folded but its enormous body still visible. At first glance, it looks unreal but it’s very real. This “human-sized” bat quickly caught global attention, shocking some viewers while fascinating others who were surprised such creatures exist.

Internet Both Amazed and Scared by the ‘Human-Sized’ Bat

One person joked, “That’s just Batman.” Another, clearly horrified, wrote, “Whatever phobia this is, I’ve got it.”

Someone else commented, “No way! This looks like a costume I’d totally wear.”

Others, however, tried to explain the photo, saying the bat looked bigger because of the camera angle. “It’s just the pov and angle,” one user pointed out.

Another added a fun fact: “They actually look pretty cool when their wings open. They’re called flying foxes, and they really do look like dogs.”

Another person shared their own encounter with a similar bat, saying, “I once saw a giant bat in Thailand with a huge wingspan. It was right on the tree next to us. I had just read about them and thought the chances of seeing one were tiny and then there it was! Such an incredible creature.”



The viral photo of the “human-sized” bat is real, but the bat isn’t actually as massive as it looks. Experts believe it’s a giant golden-crowned flying fox, also known as a golden-capped fruit bat, which is found only in the Philippines. The only difference is that this one seems to be missing the golden fur on its head that usually identifies the species.

Fact-checking site Snopes pointed out it could also be another kind of megabat, like the large flying fox, which belongs to the fruit bat family. These bats can have wingspans up to 5.5 feet (1.7 meters), but their bodies are usually only about a foot long large compared to other bats, but nowhere near human-sized. According to the Daily Mail, the picture was taken using a trick called forced perspective, which makes the bat appear much bigger than it really is.