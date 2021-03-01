This has set powerful example for all Indians: Bharat Biotech on PM Narendra Modi taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: The Bharat Biotech on Monday (March 1, 2021) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has set a powerful example for all the Indians.

"We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine himself and are deeply appreciative of the gesture. This has set a powerful example for all Indians to follow, which will go a long way in reducing vaccine hesitancy and building confidence in immunization against the ongoing pandemic," said Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Limited.

He added, "We express our sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for reposing his trust in the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, COVAXIN."

Bharat Biotech Chairman & Managing Director also urged the fellow citizens to not hesitate from taking part in the COVID-19 immunization program so that the country can bring an end to the public health crisis.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi also took to his official Twitter account to inform that he has taken the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab. The Prime Minister added, "Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19."

The Prime Minister also appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine and expressed, "Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!"

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

This is to be noted that the second phase of the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups started on Monday.

So far, India has authorised two COVID-19 vaccines, COVAXIN and Covishield.

