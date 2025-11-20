This Ally Strongly Backs India’s UNSC Bid With Veto Power; Will The Dream Finally Come True?

New York/Paris: France has voiced support for India’s bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with “right of veto”. It has also said other G4 members (Japan, Germany, Brazil and two seats to Africa) too should get permanent membership in the UNSC.

In a statement on November 19, the French government said, “Our position on this matter has always been consistent. Under this reform, Africa should receive two seats, considering its population and the increasing number of situations requiring Council attention. Each member of the Group of Four – Brazil, Germany, India, and Japan – should receive one seat each, reflecting their responsibilities on the global stage. Each of these countries should be granted the privileges associated with this status, particularly veto power, in line with the spirit of our Charter.”

Why India Is Still Not A Permanent Member

The UNSC presently has 15 members. Five of them are permanent, while the rest 10 are non-permanent members. The permanent members (the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom) hold veto power, while non-permanent members are elected for two-year terms to maintain regional balance.

The council was established in 1945 after World War II, when global power was concentrated in a few nations. The UNSC makes critical decisions on international peace and security, including sanctions, peacekeeping missions and approval for military action.

Despite India being the world’s largest democracy, a major economy, a nuclear power and one of the top contributors to UN peacekeeping, it has not so far been granted a permanent seat. The main obstacle remains the lack of consensus among permanent members. China opposes India’s bid, and other countries also have their strategic interests, keeping the reform process stalled.

Russia’s Proposal To India

Meanwhile, Russia has offered India a plan to boost military collaboration. A Russian official told WION, “Unlike some partners, Russia will not stop work on fighter jet parts, technology upgrades or production because of changing geopolitical situations. The Su-57 is being built with all critical components, without any risk of supply restrictions.”

The proposal also includes gradually increasing licensed production, eventually allowing India to produce the jets fully on its own. India has already worked successfully with Russia on the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which performed exceptionally during the Operation Sindoor.

India also builds Su-30MKI fighter jets under Russian license but has recently expanded its defence purchases to include Europe, Israel and the United States. The purchase of Rafale jets from France shows how India is balancing and strengthening its defence capabilities.