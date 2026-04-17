'This is an attempt...': What Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament on Women's Reservation Bill

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while participating in the debate on three bills on Friday, sharply criticised the Centre, claiming the proposed legislation is not about empowering women but an attempt to reshape India’s electoral map.

Speaking in the Parliament, Gandhi further stated, "This is not a women's reservation bill, and it has nothing to do with women's empowerment. This is an attempt to change India's electoral map under the guise of women's rights. The Women's Reservation Bill was passed in 2023. Bring back the old bill, and we'll support it."

He further said that women’s quota is being used to "sideline" the caste census and deprive the marginalised and OBC communities of their right to representation in the House.

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“It is a shameful act because instead of giving reservations to them, the government is hiding behind reservations and using them as a garb to pursue its political objective,” he said.

He accused the government of trying to take away power from them and bypassing their representation. Gandhi said that the BJP was "scared of the erosion of its political strength" and hence was trying to rejig the country’s electoral landscape.

“You have done it already in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, and the same is being done pan-India,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi on delimitation bill

Rallying behind claims of diminishing South representation in the Lok Sabha after the delimitation exercise, the Congress leader said that the party stands firm in its resolve to oppose these bills. Meanwhile, further doubling down on his attack, he labelled this as an “anti-national act”.

“You are telling Southern, Northern, and other smaller states that in order to ensure that BJP remains in power, we are trying to take away your representation,” he stated.

He also cornered the government over 'poor' representation of OBCs and Dalits in various arms of government and asked what the government has done to ensure their equitable representation.

“I want to ask where the Dalits and OBCs are in India’s bureaucracy, judiciary, private sector, and also corporate India. You label them as Hindus but don’t give them space in legislative structure,” he said in scathing criticism.

The introduction of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at enabling women's reservation and facilitating delimitation, was approved in the Lok Sabha on Thursday following a division of votes in the House.

PM Modi on Women's Reservation Bill

In a last-minute appeal to the opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged them to extend support to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', amid the ongoing debate in the Parliament.

"Currently, a discussion is underway in Parliament on amending the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The debate continued until 1 a.m. last night as well," PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He mentioned that the government has provided logical responses to dispel the "misconceptions" that were spread.

"Every apprehension has been addressed. The information that was lacking has also been provided to every member. Any issue that might have caused opposition in anyone's mind has also been resolved," the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that for four decades, "a great deal of politics has been played on the issue of women's reservation in the country and now is the time that half of the country's population must certainly receive its rights."

"Even after so many decades of Independence, it is not right that Indian women have such minimal representation in the decision-making process," Prime Minister Modi said.

Urging the Opposition to support for unanimous passage of the Bills, the Prime Minister said, "In just a short while, voting will take place in the Lok Sabha. I urge all political parties... I appeal..."

"Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favor of women's reservation. On behalf of the country's Nari Shakti, I will also pray to all members... please do not do anything that might hurt the sentiments of Nari Shakti," PM Modi appealed.

He also noted, "The eyes of the country's millions of women are upon us all, upon our intentions, upon our decisions. Please support the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

He asked all the Members of Parliament to "keep in mind the memory of your mother, sister, daughter, wife in your home, listen to your conscience..."

"This is a great opportunity to serve the women power of the country, to honour them. Do not deprive them of new opportunities," PM Modi said in his official post on X.

Underlining the cause of women empowerment, the Prime Minister said, "This amendment will be passed by consensus, and the women power of the country will become even more empowered... the democracy of the country will become even more empowered."

"Come... let us together create history today. Give the women of India... half of the country's population their rightful due," he added.

The voting on the Bills was scheduled to take place at 4 pm on Friday.

(with IANS inputs)

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