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What next for CJP? Beyond Pradhan's exit, student group eyes long-term youth advocacy

Celebrating Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's exit, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke called it the "first wicket" as the party prepares its next strategy.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 11:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
What next for CJP? Beyond Pradhan's exit, student group eyes long-term youth advocacy
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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