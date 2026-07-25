Following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the ongoing NEET-UG controversy, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) camp celebrated a major political victory. However, leadership made it clear that the end of the Jantar Mantar sit-in does not mark the conclusion of their broader movement. In a video message addressed to supporters, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke characterised the ministerial exit as an initial milestone in a larger effort toward institutional reform.
"This is just the first wicket. We are not going to stop here. This is only the beginning. I salute all the students and volunteers who have sat here for the past 36 days," Dipke stated.
Echoing this sentiment, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka signaled the group's long-term intentions, promising supporters that the organisation would return with a broader agenda soon.
With the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan fulfilling CJP's primary political demand, the movement faces a strategic turning point. Policy observers note that the central question is no longer whether CJP can mobilize youth, but which systemic issues will define its future agenda.
Key focus areas expected to dominate the outfit's next phase include:
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