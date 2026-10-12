/‘This is Lord Shiva’s tandav’: Rahul Gandhi says anti-CEC movement has no fixed plan

“My sister tells me that we should make a plan. So I told my sister, ‘You are not understanding the point. This is Tandav. This is Lord Shiva’s dance. There is no planning in this. Today, we are going to the Supreme Court; tomorrow it will be something else,’” he told the media at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, ahead of a planned march to the Supreme Court, where Opposition leaders want to submit a petition over the functioning of the Election Commission (EC).