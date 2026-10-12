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  • /‘This is Lord Shiva’s tandav’: Rahul Gandhi says anti-CEC movement has no fixed plan

‘This is Lord Shiva’s tandav’: Rahul Gandhi says anti-CEC movement has no fixed plan

The Congress leader questioned restrictions on travel to Delhi, cited his meeting with the president and said the Opposition would submit evidence of alleged voter-roll irregularities to the Supreme Court.

Published: Oct 12, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
‘This is Lord Shiva’s tandav’: Rahul Gandhi says anti-CEC movement has no fixed plan
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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