Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'This is new Punjab; hope is back, and spark in our youth is burning bright': Arvind Kejriwal

'This is new Punjab; hope is back, and spark in our youth is burning bright': Arvind Kejriwal

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from children, youngsters, women and senior citizens. Cash prizes of up to ₹11,000 were given to the winners, while all participants received T-shirts and participation medals.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
'This is new Punjab; hope is back, and spark in our youth is burning bright': Arvind Kejriwal

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Vijay and Ajith share warm hug at Silverstone as Trisha Krishnan cheers from stands | WATCH
2
3
4
5