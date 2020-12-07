This is not a battle of farmers but all of us: Delhi minister Gopal Rai who supports Bharat Bandh

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi convenor and cabinet minister Gopal Rai has said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has extended full support to the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers on 8th December. Rai said that in all the states and districts the AAP leaders and volunteers will stand in support of the farmers and the Bharat Bandh.

"This is not a battle of the farmers but this is a battle of all of us, if the farmers get affected due to these anti-farmer laws by the BJP then the country will be affected," Rai said, adding "I appeal to all the citizens of the country to stand in support of the farmers and the Bharat Bandh called by them on 8th December."

Gopal Rai further said, "The three anti-farmer laws passed by BJP run the central government has led the farmers, the providers of the nation to leave their homes and protest on the roads since the past ten days. In Delhi’s cold winter nights, both young and old are forced to sleep on the pavements. On the other hand, the BJP government is entwined in conversations but are not landing on a concrete solution."

Live TV

The Delhi minister said, "When the farmers are requesting for repealing of these bills, the government is bent upon convincing them by stating their benefits. But they are forgetting that farming is an occupation that farmers know inside out and they would know what are the pros and cons. The farmers were compelled to announce for “Bharat Bandh” on December 8, 2020 (Tuesday) considering the lapse in decision making."

Rai Said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested all party members to support the bandh on December 8. I want to appeal to all Ins that this fight is not just by farmers, this is the nation's fight. India is an agrarian country, and if we disappoint the farmers, India will not be able to develop. I request you all to comply with the strike on December 8."