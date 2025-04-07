Indian Railways Vs Pakistan Railway: India is one of the world's largest public transporters when it comes to railways. Indian Railways runs more than 12,000 trains per day with many cruising at over 100kmph speed. India boasts of 180kmph trains like Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat that connect different regions. However, when it comes to Pakistan, the Islamic country is still struggling to match the development that India has undergone so far.

If you talk about Pakistan's fastest passenger train, then it's Karakoram Express. The Karakoram Express is widely recognized as Pakistan’s fastest passenger train, facilitating travel between the bustling port city of Karachi and the historic cultural hub of Lahore. Managed by Pakistan Railways, this express service spans a route of approximately 1,241 kilometres, completing the journey in nearly 17 hours and 45 minutes under optimal conditions.

The train operates primarily along the Karachi–Peshawar Main Line (ML-1), while also utilizing sections of the Khanewal–Wazirabad and Shahdara Bagh–Sangla Hill branch lines to complete its route. This extensive network ensures smooth connectivity across key urban and rural areas, making the Karakoram Express a cornerstone of Pakistan’s railway infrastructure.

Named after the majestic Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan—a symbol of resilience and grandeur—the service was officially launched on August 14, 2002, a symbolic date that coincides with Pakistan’s Independence Day. Its inauguration came during a phase of strategic reforms and modernization in the railway sector under the leadership of President Pervez Musharraf. During this period, several prominent trains—including the Karachi Express, Tezgam, and Shalimar Express—also underwent significant upgrades.

The Karakoram Express plays an essential role in connecting two of Pakistan’s most populous cities, serving thousands of passengers each day. It remains a favoured option for both business travellers and long-distance commuters.

Despite its status as the fastest train in Pakistan, the Karakoram Express reaches a maximum speed of around 105 kilometres per hour (km/h). This is modest when compared to regional counterparts like India’s Vande Bharat Express, which can operate at speeds of up to 160 km/h, with several routes averaging 130 km/h.