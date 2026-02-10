'This is the Status': Former Army Chief's first reaction amid controversy over his memoir

Amid ongoing controversy over his unpublished memoir "Four Stars of Destiny", former Army chief General MM Naravane broke his silence today while resharing the statement made by the publishers Penguin yesterday.

Endorsing the post by Penguine Random House India that claims the book has never been published and that no authorised copy exist, General Naravane wrote, “This is the status.”

This is the status of the book. https://t.co/atLtwhJvl0 — Manoj Naravane (@ManojNaravane) February 10, 2026

Penguin Random House India issued a clarification on Monday, saying that it holds the exclusive publishing rights to the General Naravane's memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny' and that the no copies of the book in any form has been published yet.