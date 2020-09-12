This is what cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 looks like: In Pics

New Delhi: As several countries battle a resurgent novel coronavirus infection, scientists, researchers, medical professionals, have been hard at work trying to extract more information about the virus to help find effective treatments and preventive methods.

In a recent study, Camille Ehre, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine laboratory in US managed to obtain images of cells which were infected with the SARS-CoV-2. The report was carried in the New England Journal of Medicine.

(Photo Credits: The New Egland Journal of Medicine)

These images were capture by Ehre to demonstrate how intense the coronavirus infection of the airways can be, in a very graphic way to make it easily understood.

(Photo Credits: The New Egland Journal of Medicine)

In a laboratory setting, researchers introduced the virus into human bronchial epithelial cells. These cells were examined 96 hours later, using scanning electron microscopy. The images, re-colourized by UNC medical student Cameron Morrison, show infected ciliated cells with strands of mucus (can be seen in yellow) attached to the cilia tips (in blue).

(Photo Credits: The New Egland Journal of Medicine)

Cilia are hair-like structures on the surface of airway epithelial cells that transport mucus from the lungs. A higher power magnification image shows the structure and density of SARS-CoV-2 virions (red) produced by human airway epithelia. Virions are the complete, infectious form of the virus released onto respiratory surfaces by infected host cells.

(Photo Credits: Ehre Lab, UNC School of Medicine)

These images can help researchers understand the viral load or burden of SARS-CoV-2, which can also help determine how likely a person is to develop severe COVID-19 and transmit it to others. These images also back the studies that lay emphasis on the need to wear masks to slow down the transmission of the virus.

(Photo Credits: Ehre Lab, UNC School of Medicine)

According to experts, such images help to identify the viral load, and the possibility of transmission of the pathogen through various mediums. Researchers are studying the virus to find new information as it will help them in identifying the risks of death, find preventive measures and effective treatment against the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 97,570 new COVID-19 cases and 1,201 deaths in the last 24 hours on Saturday. The total case tally stands at 46,59,985 including 9,58,316 active cases, 36,24,197 cured/discharged/migrated and 77,472 deaths.