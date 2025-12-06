Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, his first since December 2021, ended on a memorable note as President Droupadi Murmu hosted a grand banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The evening followed a warm, high-profile day in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only presented Putin with a Russian edition of the Bhagavad Gita, but was also seen personally driving him during their engagements.

The state dinner stood out for more than its guest list. The entire spread was vegetarian and curated to showcase India’s culinary diversity. The menu featured dishes from across the country: gur sandesh from West Bengal, dal tadka from northern India, murukku from the south, jhol momo from the Himalayan regions, and the much-celebrated gucchi doon chetin from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmiri delicacy drew particular attention because of one rare ingredient, gucchi mushrooms, which can cost between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 per kilogram, and sometimes even more.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Gucchi Mushrooms Are So Rare

Gucchi mushrooms grow wild and are almost impossible to cultivate. They require very specific natural conditions, including particular soil types and temperatures, and usually appear only in the Himalayan belt during spring, once the snow has melted. Surprisingly, they may also sprout in areas recently affected by forest fires.

This unpredictability makes them exceptionally scarce. Local communities in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand often spend weeks trekking through steep terrain to collect them. Their short harvesting window and the difficulty involved in finding them add to their high value.

Because supply is limited and demand is strong, both from chefs and from locals who value them in traditional remedies, prices can climb as high as Rs 50,000 per kilogram, placing gucchi among the most expensive mushrooms in the world.

A Priceless Ingredient In Local Cuisine

For culinary enthusiasts, gucchi mushrooms are a prized ingredient known for their deep, earthy, umami-rich flavour. They are used in dishes such as gucchi pulao, yakhni, and rogan josh, and their firm, meaty texture makes them an excellent substitute for meat in vegetarian and vegan meals.

It is precisely this rich flavour and cultural importance that earned gucchi its place on the Rashtrapati Bhavan menu for Putin’s banquet, where gucchi doon chetin was served as part of the special all-vegetarian feast.