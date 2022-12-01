This STATE declares holiday on Dec 26; govt offices, schools and colleges to remain closed

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a major decision and declared a state holiday on December 26. According to reports, the Trinamool Congress government has also issued a notification declaring a state holiday on December 26 – a day after Christmas. The West Bengal government notification read the holiday will be for the state government offices, local bodies, statuary bodies, boards and corporations.

Besides the above, the holiday will also be for the employees of all those undertakings controlled or owned by the state government, educational institutions, other offices and institutions under the control of the state government with the exception of the offices of Registrar of Assurance, Kolkata and Collector of Stamp Revenue, Kolkata.

All schools and colleges across West Bengal will also remain closed on December 26.

Notably, Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. The Christian community and others commemorate it across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.