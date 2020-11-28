हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manipur

This state has announced night curfew till year-end to check COVID spread

Several state governments have imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

File photo (PTI)

Aizawl: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Manipur government has announced a night curfew from 6 pm to 4 am in the state till the end of this year.

According to an order by the state government, there will be a night curfew in Manipur up to December 31 or until further orders whichever is earlier.

The movement of essential services, goods trucks, and officials on duty has been exempted from the latest order.Moreover, the number of attendees at social and customary ceremonies have been capped at 20. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,245 active cases in the state.

