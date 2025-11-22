Tejas Crash: Nobody had any idea that in the coming moments, he wouldn't be among us anymore. Wing Commander Namansh Syal's final video from the Dubai Air Show has surfaced, showing him standing with India's Defence Minister of State Sanjay Seth, India's Ambassador to UAE Deepak Mittal, and Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem Mahajan. The video is going viral on social media and breaking millions of hearts. In the footage, he's posing for a group photo, completely unaware that these would be his last moments alive.

The Indian Air Force’s indigenous Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, resulting in the martyrdom of Wing Commander Namansh Syal. The incident occurred while he was performing aerobatic manoeuvres at Al Maktoum International Airport.

Last Video Of Indian Air Force Pilot Wing Commander Naman Syal, seen with India’s MoS Defence Sanjay Seth, India’s Envoy to the UAE Deepak Mittal, and India’s Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, Aseem Mahajan. #DubaiAirShow #TejasCrash #NamanSyal pic.twitter.com/GhTxMg5hnS — Shariqul Hoda (@Shariqul_Hoda) November 21, 2025

The Father Was Searching For His Son's Video On YouTube - Then Came This Devastating News

Wing Commander Syal’s father, Jagarnath Syal, was on YouTube trying to find his son’s performance video when the news of the accident reached him. Just imagine, a proud father waiting to watch his son's big moment, only to learn he was gone forever.

His uncle, Joginder Nath Syal, shared the moment the family found out. “We got the news around 5 p.m. His father called me and told me to turn on the television,” he said, still in shock.

Who Was Naman Syal? Where Was He From?

Naman Syal was 34 years old and belonged to Patialkadh village in Nagrota Bagwan tehsil of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh. His wife also works as a senior officer in the Indian Air Force. He is survived by his wife, their six-year-old daughter, and his parents. His father, Jagarnath Syal, is a retired IAF officer who later served as a principal in the Education Department. Aviation wasn't just his profession; it was in his blood, his destiny.

Wing Commander Syal was a highly skilled display pilot from No. 45 Squadron, the legendary 'Flying Daggers', based at Sulur Air Base, who had mesmerized audiences at Aero India and multiple national airshows with his exceptional, breathtaking flying skills.

The Horrifying Crash That Left Spectators In Shock

The crash took place around 2:10 pm local time during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, with thousands watching. British visitor Will Gilmore recalled the moment, saying, “The jet was upside down, and the pilot tried to correct it.” But before anyone could understand what was happening, the aircraft suddenly dropped and hit the ground, exploding into a huge fireball.

People at the venue were stunned and shaken. Videos shared online show the jet losing altitude quickly and then erupting into flames. Wing Commander Namansh Syal could not be saved.

The Indian Air Force has now ordered a court of inquiry to find out what led to the tragic accident.

Second Tejas Crash - First Time At International Air Show

This is the second recorded crash involving a Tejas aircraft; the first incident occurred in March 2024 near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, during a training exercise, where the pilot safely ejected. But this time, there was no escape. This is the first fatal Tejas crash at an international air show.

The Entire Nation Mourns This Braveheart

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief: "The nation has lost a brave son. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I pay heartfelt tribute to the indomitable bravery, dedication to duty, and commitment to national service of brave son Naman Syal." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was "deeply anguished at the loss of a brave and courageous IAF pilot."

His brother-in-law, Ramesh Kumar, with tears in his eyes, said, "He was supposed to get a promotion. At 34, he was already a Wing Commander. He was an extremely humble man. The entire village is drowning in sorrow."

The Final Journey Home

News reports indicate that his mortal remains will be brought to India on Sunday. Wing Commander Syal will receive full military honors in his native village. The brave pilot who took India's indigenous fighter jet to the world stage will return home wrapped in the Tricolor.