हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19 deaths

This well-paid nurse in Odisha quits job to cremate unclaimed COVID-19 infected bodies

Madhusmita Prusty, who quit her nursing job some time back, began to help her husband in cremating COVID-19 infected and unclaimed dead bodies in Bhubaneswar.

This well-paid nurse in Odisha quits job to cremate unclaimed COVID-19 infected bodies
Image courtesy: ANI

Bhubaneswar: A well-paid nurse, Madhusmita Prusty, quit her job some time back and began to help her husband in cremating COVID-19 infected and unclaimed dead bodies in Bhubaneswar.

Madhusmita Prusty told ANI, "I was working as a nurse in the paediatric department of Fortis Hospital in Kolkata. I served patients for nine years in the hospital from 2011-19. I decided to return to Odisha and help my husband as he could not perform cremation work after injuries in his leg."

"I came back to Odisha in 2019 and started helping my husband in performing the last rites of abandoned dead bodies found at railway tracks, suicide cases and at hospitals," she told ANI.

"I performed last rites of over 300 Covid dead bodies last year at the crematorium, and 500 bodies in last two and half years in Bhubaneswar. Being a woman I was criticised for cremating bodies but I continued my work under Pradeep Seva Trust, which is run in my husband`s name," she added.

Prusty said, "We have signed an agreement with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation to pick up Covid dead body from Covid hospital and to perform the last rituals of the body at crematorium in Bhubaneswar."

Madhusmita Prusty's husband Pardeep Kumar Prusty said, "I have been performing last rites of dead bodies for the last 11 years in Bhubaneswar. My wife has joined me during the last two and a half years. My wife and I also sell vegetables along with this work." 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 infectedCOVID-19
Next
Story

COVID-19: Covaxin's paediatric trials may begin in June, Bharat Biotech expects WHO approval by end of Q3 or Q4

Must Watch

PT3M9S

Opposition supported nationwide demonstration of farmers to be held on May 26