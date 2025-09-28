'Those Trying To Create Disruptions During Festivals Will Face Consequences': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

BALRAMPUR: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned on Sunday that those attempting to disrupt festivals and development work in the state would face serious consequences, and their actions would be remembered by future generations. The Chief Minister said that while development is progressing quickly, some people are trying to stop it.

Addressing the public in Balrampur, Yogi Adityanath said, "On one hand, development is taking place at an unrelenting pace, while on the other hand, there are certain elements that are obstructing the development. They create obstacles in development somewhere or another. They want to cause disruptions during festivals; they consider anarchy their birthright."

"I warn them here that if you become an obstacle in development, if you disrupt development schemes through disruptions and anarchy, then you should assume that this very development will first become the cause of your destruction. If anyone tries to create disruptions during festivals and celebrations, they will have to pay the price for this disruption, which their coming generations will also remember," the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple, situated in the Tulsipur area of Balrampur district in the state. The temple, also known as Devi Patan, is one of the famous 51 Shakti Peethas of Goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Today is the seventh day of Navratri, which is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness.