'Those Who Abuse Lord Ram, They Insult Lord Valmiki': Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that showing disrespect towards Lord Ram is equivalent towards insulting Lord Valmiki. CM Yogi was addressing a gathering in Lucknow on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki's Prakat Diwas. "Those who abuse Lord Ram, they insult Lord Valmiki. Those who insult Lord Valmiki, they insult Lord Ram too," CM Yogi said.

The Uttar Pradesh government is observing Valmiki Jayanti statewide with grandeur, featuring numerous events, including recitations of the Ramayana, cultural programs, devotional songs, hymns, and lamp-lighting ceremonies, to be held at all Valmiki-associated temples and sites. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished on Maharshi Valmiki's birth anniversary, mentioning that his pure ideas and thoughts have a profound impact on societies and families.

"Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Since ancient times, his pure and ideal thoughts have had a profound impact on our society and families. His conceptual beacon, based on social harmony, will continue to illuminate the lives of all citizens forever," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced to mark statewide Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7 with grandeur, featuring numerous events, including Ramayana recitations, cultural programs, devotional songs, hymns, and lamp-lighting ceremonies, to be held at all Valmiki-associated temples and sites.

A major program is taking place at Maharishi Valmiki's meditation site in Chitrakoot. As every year, local artists hav been given a spiritual platform, and the CM has instructed the culture department to ensure the presence and focus of public representatives on community participation. Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the great Hindu epic Ramayana.

Maharishi (great sage) Valmiki is hailed as the author of the oldest version of the Ramayana, the story of Lord Ram. His contributions to literature and spirituality have made him a beloved figure. He is revered as Adi Kavi, the first poet of the Sanskrit language. According to the Hindu calendar, Valmiki Jayanti falls on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar.