'Those Who Gave Us Terror Attacks, What Is Their Condition Now': PM Modi Makes Veiled Attack On Pakistan

NEW DELHI: In a veiled attack on Pakistan over support to cross-border terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asserted that the new India does not tolerate the pain of terrorism but teaches a lesson to those resorting to such violence and that the condition of those who gave India terror attacks is being seen by people all over the world. Addressing the News 18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, PM Modi referred to the Balakot airstrikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on a terror camp in Pakistan on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terror attack, and said he had addressed Network-18 Rising India Summit on the evening before the air strikes.

"Whether it is those who protect terrorism or countries who want progress and peace, all of them have experienced Rising Bharat. This new India does not tolerate pain from terrorism but teaches a lesson to those resorting to such attacks. Those who gave us terror attacks, what is their condition, the citizens are seeing as also the world," he said.

Terrorism emanating from territories under Pakistan's control remains a core concern in bilateral relations. India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take credible, irreversible and verifiable action to end cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has been facing a staggering economic crisis with high inflation, depleting foreign reserves, high debt and excessive fuel prices.

PM Modi said his government is presenting to people the report card of its performance in the last 10 years. "We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years. We are also making plans for the initial 100 days of our third term," he said. Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases between April 19 to June 1. The Election Commission has also announced dates of assembly polls in four states.

Expressing confidence of the BJP-led NDA coming to power after the Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said that the government is making a roadmap for the next 25 years and also a plan for the next 100 years. He said the government was taking action against corruption. "Our government is employing technology to catch the corrupt, and therefore it's easier to nab them. Today, it's becoming hard to hide money trails, and therefore, stashs of money are being found now from beds and walls. A bundle of notes are being unearthed from a Congress MP's home...and hence they are rattled," he said.

PM Modi said 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 10 years. "India moved from the 10th largest economy to the fifth. India's forex reserves crossed $700 billion. India's exports have increased exponentially. We need to do a lot more," he said. "Today, the entire world considers the 21st century the century of India. Big rating agencies and economists are assured of rising India. Why is it that they aren't raising any questions? It's because the entire world is witnessing how India has brought big changes in the last 10 years," he added.