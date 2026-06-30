/'Those who lathi-charged devotees now preach Ram Bhakti': CM Yogi attacks SP, Congress over Ram Mandir controversy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, accusing them of changing their stand on Lord Ram for political convenience. Addressing a public rally in Rampur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for 102 development projects worth more than Rs 690 crore, Adityanath claimed that parties which had once opposed Ram devotees were now projecting themselves as followers of Lord Ram.
"Those who used to lathi-charge people for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' are advocating for 'Ram Bhakti' today. Those who used to shoot bullets at Ram bhakts are talking about devotion towards Lord Ram today," the Chief Minister said.
Taking direct aim at the Congress, he alleged that the party had earlier distanced itself from Lord Ram and Lord Krishna but had now changed its position.
"Congress, which had refused to believe in Lord Ram and Lord Krishna before 2017, are eager to visit Ayodhya today. Lord Ram knows who is right and who is wrong. They are upset over how Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath have become so beautiful. Now that they are not able to do anything, they are leaning on lies," he said.
Alongside his political criticism, Adityanath highlighted his government's development agenda, saying Uttar Pradesh now follows an equal approach towards every district.
"When it comes to development, there is no pick and choose now. If one district gets electricity, all 75 districts of the state will get electricity. Development will not stop now. No one can play with the lives of the youth. Today, no one can make objectionable comments against women in the state," he said.
The Chief Minister said the projects launched in Rampur would boost the district's infrastructure and contribute to the state's goal of becoming a developed Uttar Pradesh.
Earlier in the day, Adityanath also shared a post on X, saying the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects in the Milak and Bilaspur Assembly constituencies would give a fresh push to the district's progress.
"Today, the development journey of Rampur district will gain new momentum and a new direction. In the Milak and Bilaspur assembly constituencies of Rampur, the inauguration/foundation stone laying of 102 development projects costing more than ₹690 crore will be carried out," he wrote.
He added that the projects, focused on public service, convenience, and welfare, would strengthen Rampur's development and reinforce the state's vision of a "Developed Uttar Pradesh".
(With ANI inputs)
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