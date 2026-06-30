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  • /'Those who lathi-charged devotees now preach Ram Bhakti': CM Yogi attacks SP, Congress over Ram Mandir controversy

'Those who lathi-charged devotees now preach Ram Bhakti': CM Yogi attacks SP, Congress over Ram Mandir controversy

Taking direct aim at the Congress, he alleged that the party had earlier distanced itself from Lord Ram and Lord Krishna but had now changed its position.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 01:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
'Those who lathi-charged devotees now preach Ram Bhakti': CM Yogi attacks SP, Congress over Ram Mandir controversy
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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