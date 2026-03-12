'Thought someone burst a cracker': Farooq Abdullah's chilling first reaction to failed assassination attempt

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said he initially believed someone had burst a firecracker during the failed assassination attempt.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said he did not realise what had happened at first and thought someone had burst a cracker at the wedding he had attended, as often happens during such celebrations.

"I had gone to attend a wedding. I was sitting with him there, and after the bride arrived, we took permission from him and left for home. As soon as I stepped out of the venue and was walking, I heard a sound like a firecracker. I thought someone had burst a cracker at the wedding, as that often happens. I wondered if a cracker had gone off near me because I felt some heat, but I did not realise what had happened," he said.

Jammu, J&K: JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah says, "I had gone to attend a wedding. I was sitting with him there, and after the bride arrived, we took permission from him and left for home. As soon as I stepped out of the venue and was walking, I heard a sound like a firecracker. I…

Abdullah said his security personnel quickly understood the situation and rushed him into the car.

"In the meantime, they quickly made me sit in the car. My security personnel were also there. One of them tried to pull the attacker’s hand from behind, which caused him to lose balance. His pistol was pointed upwards, and the security personnel immediately grabbed his hand holding the pistol. A shot had been fired. I only heard that much. After that, I came home. I do not know this man, and I have never met him before," he said.

The veteran leader added that he does not know why he was targeted or what grievance the attacker might have had against him.

"I do not know what his motive was or what grudge he had. I have never done anything wrong to anyone. Whoever came to me, even when I was in office, whether from the opposition or anywhere else, I tried to show them more affection and tried to solve their problems. I have never harboured hatred for anyone in my heart. I do not know what issue he had or what grievance he was carrying," Abdullah said.

Attacker identified

The attacker involved in the failed assassination attempt on National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has been identified as 61-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of the Purani Mandi area of Jammu's Old City.

During the investigation, he revealed that he had a long-standing grudge against Farooq Abdullah.

"I have wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for 20 years. It was my personal agenda to assassinate him," he revealed during interrogation.