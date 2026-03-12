Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026106https://zeenews.india.com/india/thought-someone-burst-a-cracker-farooq-abdullahs-chilling-first-reaction-to-failed-assassination-attempt-3026106.html
NewsIndia'Thought someone burst a cracker': Farooq Abdullah's chilling first reaction to failed assassination attempt
FAROOQ ABDULLAH

'Thought someone burst a cracker': Farooq Abdullah's chilling first reaction to failed assassination attempt

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said he initially believed someone had burst a firecracker during the failed assassination attempt.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Thought someone burst a cracker': Farooq Abdullah's chilling first reaction to failed assassination attemptJammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo: ANI)

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said he initially believed someone had burst a firecracker during the failed assassination attempt.

Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said he did not realise what had happened at first and thought someone had burst a cracker at the wedding he had attended, as often happens during such celebrations.

"I had gone to attend a wedding. I was sitting with him there, and after the bride arrived, we took permission from him and left for home. As soon as I stepped out of the venue and was walking, I heard a sound like a firecracker. I thought someone had burst a cracker at the wedding, as that often happens. I wondered if a cracker had gone off near me because I felt some heat, but I did not realise what had happened," he said. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Abdullah said his security personnel quickly understood the situation and rushed him into the car.

"In the meantime, they quickly made me sit in the car. My security personnel were also there. One of them tried to pull the attacker’s hand from behind, which caused him to lose balance. His pistol was pointed upwards, and the security personnel immediately grabbed his hand holding the pistol. A shot had been fired. I only heard that much. After that, I came home. I do not know this man, and I have never met him before," he said.

The veteran leader added that he does not know why he was targeted or what grievance the attacker might have had against him.

"I do not know what his motive was or what grudge he had. I have never done anything wrong to anyone. Whoever came to me, even when I was in office, whether from the opposition or anywhere else, I tried to show them more affection and tried to solve their problems. I have never harboured hatred for anyone in my heart. I do not know what issue he had or what grievance he was carrying," Abdullah said.

Attacker identified

The attacker involved in the failed assassination attempt on National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has been identified as 61-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of the Purani Mandi area of Jammu's Old City.

During the investigation, he revealed that he had a long-standing grudge against Farooq Abdullah.

"I have wanted to kill Farooq Abdullah for 20 years. It was my personal agenda to assassinate him," he revealed during interrogation.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Land Price Appreciation
Land prices in these Indian cities could double in 4 years
Golden Globes 2027
Golden Globes 2027: Nikki Glaser to return as host for the third time!
Gold price
Gold prices slip to Rs 1,61,665 per 10 grams, silver rebounds on MCX
Shubman Gill BCCI Cricketer of the Year
Not Virat, Bumrah or Sanju, Shubman Gill set to receive BCCI Cricketer of Year
LPG supply disruptions
Induction cooktops go out of stock on quick-commerce apps amid gas shortage
Farooq Abdullah
Thought it was a cracker: Farooq Abdullah on narrowly escaping assassination
Kim Jong Un
Is the North Korean embassy attack real? Fact-checking Kim’s viral quote
LPG price
Commercial LPG shortage hits Infosys campuses in Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai
LPG crisis IPL 2026
Will LPG crisis in India hit IPL 2026? BCCI breaks silence, says this
Aditya Dhar
On 'Dhurandhar' Aditya Dhar's birthday: His luxury lifestyle, net worth & more