Thousands Gather Across Nation To Celebrate Eid al-Adha With Devotion & Unity | VIDEO

New Delhi: Eid al-Adha is being celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm across India today. Scores of devotees thronged mosques to offer prayers and mark the occasion with traditional rituals. The celebrations were marked by a sense of peace, brotherhood, and charity, reflecting the true essence of Eid.

In New Delhi, thousands of worshippers gathered at the historic Jama Masjid to offer prayers and celebrate Eid al-Adha. Dressed in traditional attire, devotees came together in a spirit of devotion, unity, and celebration, marking one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

The mosque's grand courtyard was brimming with people offering prayers and exchanging greetings of peace and goodwill. The air echoed with chants of "Eid Mubarak," as families, young and old, embraced and celebrated the spirit of sacrifice and compassion that the festival symbolizes.

Eid Celebrations Across India:

- Delhi: Devotees gathered at historic Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, and other mosques to offer prayers. The atmosphere was filled with joy and festivity, as people donned traditional clothing and exchanged Eid greetings.

#WATCH | Delhi | People in huge numbers reach the Jama Masjid to offer morning Namaz on the occasion of Eid Al Adha pic.twitter.com/PK1Th8vvzR — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | People offer morning Namaz at the Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid Al Adha pic.twitter.com/SH7yHhTxF0 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

- Uttar Pradesh: Large congregations were seen in cities like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj, where people offered prayers and celebrated with family and friends.

#WATCH | Gorakhpur, UP | People in huge numbers offer Namaz at the Hazrat Mubarak Khan Shaheed Idgah on the occasion of Eid Al Adha pic.twitter.com/reLw4RzZzj — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

#WATCH | Sambhal, UP: People offer morning namaz on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. pic.twitter.com/1N6okmBaHr — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

- Maharashtra: Mumbai's Jama Masjid Mahim Dargah witnessed a significant turnout of worshippers, while other cities like Bhopal also celebrated with great enthusiasm.

#WATCH | Mumbai | People in huge numbers offer morning Namaz at the Jama Masjid Mahim Dargah on the occasion of Eid Al Adha pic.twitter.com/7NyXv8m0vf — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

- Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram's Palayam Juma Masjid witnessed a significant turnout of worshippers, showcasing the diversity and unity in the country's celebrations.

- J&K: People in huge numbers gathered at the Girls Higher Secondary Palpora Sonwar, to offer morning Namaz on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | People in huge numbers gathered at the Girls Higher Secondary Palpora Sonwar, to offer morning Namaz on the occasion of Eid Al Adha pic.twitter.com/inqmxr3vjf — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

Security Measures:

Security was heightened at the Jama Masjid as thousands of worshippers gathered to offer namaz. Heavy police presence and crowd management measures were kept in place to ensure a peaceful celebration. Security forces were deployed around the mosque and adjoining areas to ensure smooth entry and exit for devotees. Earlier, the Delhi police conducted vehicle checks in parts of the city to create a sense of security among the people and appealed to them to maintain peace and harmony on Eid al-Adha.

#WATCH | Security tightened outside Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid as people reach to offer morning Namaz on the occasion of Eid Al Adha pic.twitter.com/7sLEitlX0A — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

Meanwhile, in Surat, Police have made special arrangements for the occasion of Eid Al Adha. Surat Zone -2 DCP Bhagirath Gadhvi said, "Foot patrolling and area checking have been conducted for many days. We have also appealed to the people that the festival is celebrated while maintaining communal harmony, and the rules issued by the government are followed..."

#WATCH | Gujarat | Surat Zone -2 DCP Bhagirath Gadhvi says, "... Surat Police have made special arrangements for the occasion of Eid Al Adha... Foot patrolling and area checking have been conducted for many days. We have also appealed to the people that the festival is celebrated… https://t.co/mXXoJnFru0 pic.twitter.com/OEMpPOX3yq — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2025

Significance of Eid al-Adha:

Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core. The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar, and is also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervor and gaiety in India, promoting values of sacrifice, compassion, and unity.

(With Inputs from ANI)