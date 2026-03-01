Thousands in Kashmir protest Khamenei’s death, demand UN hold US, and Israel accountable

Thousands of mourners in Kashmir, predominantly from the Shia community, took to the streets to protest the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following his killing in an Israeli-US airstrike. The protests began at the first light of day with news of Khamenei's death, intensifying as the hours passed. Demonstrators, including many from the Sunni community, marched toward the UN office in Srinagar to present a memorandum demanding that the US and Israel be held accountable for what they described as "unprovoked aggression" against Iran.

The protests, which were centred around Srinagar’s Clock Tower, saw people from all over Kashmir, including Budgam, Bandipora, Sonawari, Pattan, Baramulla, and Anantnag. Protesters, carrying posters of Ayatollah Khamenei, Palestine flags, and Islamic flags, chanted anti-American and anti-Israel slogans. Popular slogans included "Israel ka koi yaar hai vo gaddaar hai" and "Hezbollah ka rishta kya, La Ilaha Illalah," alongside numerous pro-Palestine and pro-Hezbollah chants. The mourners later offered Jinaza in absentia for the Iranian leader.

One mourner expressed their grief, saying, “I don’t have the words. They have killed our leader who stood for Palestine and Gaza. I also didn’t like how PM Modi visited Israel.”

The protest witnessed unity between the Shia and Sunni communities, with both sects joining forces to condemn the strikes, viewing the attack as an assault on Islam, rather than a sectarian issue.

Protesters marched toward the United Nations Military Observers’ Group office in Srinagar, where they presented a formal memorandum demanding UN intervention to hold the US and Israel accountable for the "unprovoked aggression" and what they termed "extrajudicial killing" of Khamenei.

Meanwhile, political parties across the region condemned the strikes. People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti described the attack as an act of "imperialist aggression". She expressed her condemnation on X, saying: "Today marks a deeply tragic and shameful point in history, with Israel and the USA boasting about the killing of Iran’s beloved leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. What’s more disgraceful is the explicit and implicit support given by Muslim countries who chose convenience over conscience. History will stand testament to who fought for justice and who helped the oppressors. Prayers for the people of Iran. May Allah grant them strength and victory over forces of tyranny."

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir, also voiced his concerns over the "lack of international accountability" regarding such military actions. He too expressed his outrage on X, writing: "Deeply saddened and outraged by the brutal killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, by the US and Israel, which has shaken the Muslim world. The people of Jammu and Kashmir collectively condemn this brutality and the ongoing aggression against Iran, as well as the massacre of innocent girl students in Minab. In this hour of immense sorrow, our hearts are with the resilient people of Iran. May Allah grant strength to the oppressed and swift justice to those responsible. This is a moment for the Ummah to rise above divisions and stand united in solidarity against this killing and the continued aggression."

In response to the rising tensions, authorities have maintained high-alert protocols. While protests have remained largely peaceful, additional paramilitary forces have been deployed, and traffic diversions have been implemented near sensitive government locations to prevent any potential clashes or escalation.

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) has called for a complete strike tomorrow to express solidarity with the Iranian people and to protest against the ongoing aggression in the region. The MMU urged the public to observe the strike with unity, dignity, and peacefulness.