/Thousands of Kashmiri pandits converge on Habba Kadal after 36 years for Bhagwan Gopinath’s nirvan diwas

Habba Kadal, once regarded as the cultural capital of Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley, reverberated once again with the sacred sounds of bhajans, kirtans, Havans, and conch shells on Tuesday as thousands of devotees from across India and abroad gathered at the historic Bhagwan Gopinath Ji Ashram (Kharyar Ashram) to observe the Nirvan Diwas of the revered spiritual guru, Jagadguru Bhagwan Gopinath Ji.
The grand annual Mahayajnya, held on Jyeshta Shukla Dwitiya, marked a significant milestone.
For the first time since the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s, the event witnessed a massive turnout of devotees in the thousands, transforming the atmosphere in the centuries-old ashram and its surroundings into scenes reminiscent of the pre-1990s era.
The celebrations began with night-long prayers, including Ganesh Puja, followed by a continuous 16-hour Havan and a grand community Bhandara (Prasad distribution) for all attendees on the banks of the Jhelum River (Vetasta). Devotees described the gathering as deeply emotional.
Munu Jotshi, who returned to the ashram after 36 years, said, “I have returned to this ashram after 36 years; the atmosphere today is fine. I am deeply grateful to the people for the help they extended; I will never forget it. We are even building a house in Anantnag-Mattan now. Circumstances have changed, and there has been a significant transformation; the difference between the 1990s and the present is like the difference between earth and sky.”
Tanmay, a young child visiting Kashmir for the first time, expressed his feelings simply, “The situation had changed. Earlier, we were not able to come but now we are coming. Our home is here, so we have to come home. I feel good in Kashmir.
I feel homely.”Dimmy, a Kashmiri Pandit who had not visited for 36 years, travelled from Jammu and said, “We saw that everyone is coming now, so we decided to come also. We were in fear till now but the situation is fine. The time has come for Kashmiris to come back.”
Mohan Lal, who has visited annually, noted the marked difference, “I used to come here every year but this time the crowd is much larger. There is a lot of differences between the 90s and today. It seems that Pandits should return back now.”
Before the exodus, this annual Mela was as significant for the community as Shivratri. In recent years, attendance had not exceeded 200, largely limited to those Pandits still living in the Valley.
This year’s gathering, dominated by returning devotees visiting after decades, has sparked renewed hope. Community members believe the large, peaceful celebration signals that the time has come for displaced Kashmiri Pandits to reclaim their place in their homeland. The event comes just days after a Kashmiri Pandit delegation visited the Valley to prepare a blueprint for their eventual return. Many see the blessings of Bhagwan Gopinath Ji as the spiritual beginning of that journey.
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