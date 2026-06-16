/Thousands of Kashmiri pandits converge on Habba Kadal after 36 years for Bhagwan Gopinath’s nirvan diwas

Munu Jotshi, who returned to the ashram after 36 years, said, “I have returned to this ashram after 36 years; the atmosphere today is fine. I am deeply grateful to the people for the help they extended; I will never forget it. We are even building a house in Anantnag-Mattan now. Circumstances have changed, and there has been a significant transformation; the difference between the 1990s and the present is like the difference between earth and sky.”