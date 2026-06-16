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Thousands of Kashmiri pandits converge on Habba Kadal after 36 years for Bhagwan Gopinath’s nirvan diwas

Before the exodus, this annual Mela was as significant for the community as Shivratri. In recent years, attendance had not exceeded 200, largely limited to those Pandits still living in the Valley.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 10:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
Thousands of Kashmiri pandits converge on Habba Kadal after 36 years for Bhagwan Gopinath’s nirvan diwas

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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