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Thousands participate in peaceful 10th Muharram procession across Srinagar under tight security

Thousands of mourners participated in the peaceful 10th Muharram (Ashura) procession across Srinagar under extensive security arrangements, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joining devotees to pay tribute to Imam Hussain (AS). 

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 10:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
Thousands participate in peaceful 10th Muharram procession across Srinagar under tight security

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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