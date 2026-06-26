/Thousands participate in peaceful 10th Muharram procession across Srinagar under tight security

Amidst tight security arrangements, 10th Muharram processions were carried out in Srinagar with great fervor across Kashmir valley. The biggest procession was seen in downtown area of Srinagar. Muharram procession on 10th Muharram procession commenced at Bota Kadal and traversed the traditional route. Thousands of people from the Shia community including women and children participated in the Zuljanah procession and observed mourning in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participated in the 10th Muharram Zuljanah procession. They offered a *chadar* (ceremonial cloth) at the Zuljanah and paid tribute while commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS). Despite huge crowed the Ashura procession was taken out in a peaceful manner Srinagar, and the people expressed their gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor and administration for conducting the procession in a disciplined manner.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered a chadar on the Zuljanah, the symbolic horse associated with Imam Hussain (AS), during the Muharram procession in Srinagar. People widely appreciated the gesture, lauding the Lieutenant Governor's participation and expressing gratitude for his decision to lift the 34-year-old ban on the 8th Muharram procession.
On this occasion, people also expressed their gratitude to the administration, particularly the police, for maintaining a vigilant watch throughout the 10th Muharram procession and ensuring foolproof security for the mourners. The arrangements underscored the changing situation in Kashmir, where security forces and the public participated together in the smooth and peaceful conduct of such a large religious procession.
Stringent security arrangements have been put in place along the route, with a special emphasis on monitoring activities via drones and CCTV cameras. The IGP (Kashmir) and SSP (Srinagar) personally remained the part of the procession to ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the procession.
IGP Kashmir V K Birdhi said “ adequate security arrangements were put in place for the safe and secure procession and police had made advisory for do’s and Don'ts. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere across the valley.”
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