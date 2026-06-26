/Thousands participate in peaceful 10th Muharram procession across Srinagar under tight security

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah participated in the 10th Muharram Zuljanah procession. They offered a *chadar* (ceremonial cloth) at the Zuljanah and paid tribute while commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS). Despite huge crowed the Ashura procession was taken out in a peaceful manner Srinagar, and the people expressed their gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor and administration for conducting the procession in a disciplined manner.