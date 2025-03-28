Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2878969https://zeenews.india.com/india/thousands-rally-in-kashmir-on-al-quds-day-demand-palestinian-liberation-2878969.html
NewsIndia
QUDS DAY

Thousands Rally In Kashmir On Al-Quds Day, Demand Palestinian Liberation

Protesters marched through the busy markets of Budgam and Magam, chanting pro-Palestine slogans and denouncing what they described as Zionist occupation. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2025, 09:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Thousands Rally In Kashmir On Al-Quds Day, Demand Palestinian Liberation Picture source: PTI

Thousands of people took to the streets in Budgam and Magam towns of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on the last Friday of Ramazan, observed as Al-Quds Day, to express solidarity with Palestine. The demonstration, which included significant participation from women and members of the Shia community, saw calls for the liberation of Masjid-al-Aqsa and an end to Israeli control over Palestinian territories. 

Protesters marched through the busy markets of Budgam and Magam, chanting pro-Palestine slogans and denouncing what they described as Zionist occupation. Speakers at the rally criticised the international community for its perceived silence on the situation in Gaza, alleging ongoing atrocities against Palestinians. 

Al-Quds Day, an annual event originally initiated to support Palestinian resistance, has gained momentum in several parts of the world, including Kashmir. For many participants, the observance held both religious and political significance, linking their faith with a broader call for global justice.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK