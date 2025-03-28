Thousands Rally In Kashmir On Al-Quds Day, Demand Palestinian Liberation

Thousands of people took to the streets in Budgam and Magam towns of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on the last Friday of Ramazan, observed as Al-Quds Day, to express solidarity with Palestine. The demonstration, which included significant participation from women and members of the Shia community, saw calls for the liberation of Masjid-al-Aqsa and an end to Israeli control over Palestinian territories.

Protesters marched through the busy markets of Budgam and Magam, chanting pro-Palestine slogans and denouncing what they described as Zionist occupation. Speakers at the rally criticised the international community for its perceived silence on the situation in Gaza, alleging ongoing atrocities against Palestinians.

Al-Quds Day, an annual event originally initiated to support Palestinian resistance, has gained momentum in several parts of the world, including Kashmir. For many participants, the observance held both religious and political significance, linking their faith with a broader call for global justice.