Threat Emails sent to six Gujarat courts; No suspicious objects found
BOMB THREAT IN VADODARA

Threat Emails sent to six Gujarat courts; No suspicious objects found

The latest bomb threat mails targeted the district courts in Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
  • Police said investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the threats and identify those responsible.
  • Monday saw a spate of bomb threat emails targeting educational institutions.
Several courts in Gujarat received bomb threat mails on Tuesday

A day after a wave of hoax bomb threat emails targeted schools across Gujarat, six district courts in the state were evacuated on Tuesday after receiving similar threats, prompting swift security action and detailed searches by police and bomb disposal squads, officials said.

The latest bomb threat mails targeted the district courts in Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, according to The Indian Express. This triggered evacuations and security sweeps across the judicial premises. Authorities said no suspicious devices have been found so far. 

In one instance at the Vadodara district court, an email claimed that 19 bombs had been planted on the premises and would detonate by midday. Police, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG), the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), canine units, and cyber specialists, cordoned off the area and conducted a detailed search before declaring the site secure.  

Similarly, in Valsad, authorities evacuated all 19 courtrooms after a threat was made that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were hidden in the building. Extensive sweeps in Rajkot, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad courts also found nothing suspicious, officials confirmed. 

Monday saw a spate of bomb threat emails targeting educational institutions, with at least 25 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara evacuated earlier after receiving similar messages, which were later declared hoaxes.  

Police said investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the threats and identify those responsible. 

