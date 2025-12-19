Advertisement
Threat To Chicken's Neck? Indian Army Now Fortifying Bangladesh-Mizoram Border After Siliguri Corridor: Report

After setting up three new Army bases in an arc covering West Bengal, Bihar and Assam, with the strategic goal to shield the sensitive ‘Chicken’s Neck’ or Siliguri Corridor, Indian defence authorities are exploring the possibilities of establishing a fourth station in Mizoram.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 05:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India-Bangladesh Tension: In the last few months, political leaders of Bangladesh and even some army officials have gone ahead with threatening to seize Chicken’s Neck and cut off the seven sisters - northeastern states. When Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus visited China, he indirectly urged China to surround the northeastern states and cut off Chicken’s Neck connectivity. However, the Indian Army has been monitoring the development and moved swiftly to fortify the Chicken’s Neck or Siliguri Corridor. Now, given the volatility posed by Bangladesh, the Indian Army is now establishing a major base on the Mizoram-Bangladesh border, said report.

After setting up three new Army bases in an arc covering West Bengal, Bihar and Assam, with the strategic goal to shield the sensitive ‘Chicken’s Neck’ or Siliguri Corridor, Indian defence authorities are exploring the possibilities of establishing a fourth station in Mizoram, said reports.

The Indian Army is considering the establishment of a large military base close to the India–Bangladesh border in Mizoram, with senior officials from the 17 Mountain Strike Corps set to inspect the proposed location. The initiative underscores a renewed strategic focus on reinforcing India’s eastern border. At the same time, the Border Security Force is working on permanent defensive infrastructure in Silchar, including bunkers, reinforced shelters, and subterranean weapon storage facilities across three battalion headquarters. Together, these measures point to a wider effort to strengthen border security and improve rapid response capabilities in the northeastern region.

At the same time, the BSF is formulating long-range plans to construct multiple inland defensive installations, such as bunkers, man-made embankments, blast-resistant shelters, and underground arms depots across three battalion command zones in Silchar, which fall under the Silchar and Mizoram frontier.

Silsuri is a sizable village in the West Phaileng block of Mizoram’s Mamit district, while the BSF’s Parva border outpost is located in the Lawngtlai district in the southern part of the state. Notably, the Parva outpost lies close to the tri-junction area near both the India–Myanmar and India–Bangladesh borders.

Notably, India has intensified fencing of the Indo-Bangladesh border. The length of the International Border along  India-Bangladesh is 4,096.70 kms, out of which 3,239.92 kms, i.e. 79.08% has been physically fenced. 

