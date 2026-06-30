/'Threat to regional stability': India condemns Pakistan’s air strikes in Afghanistan

India on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghan territory, calling them a "blatant act of aggression" that violates Afghanistan’s sovereignty and endangers peace and stability in the region. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the strikes had caused heavy civilian casualties, including the deaths of women and children.
"India strongly condemns Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in several civilian casualties, including women and children. This blatant act of aggression by Pakistan is an assault on Afghanistan's sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability," the MEA said.
The ministry further accused Pakistan of attempting to divert attention from its domestic challenges.
"It reflects Pakistan's persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its futile attempt to externalise internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders. India conveys its condolences to Afghan families that have lost loved ones, prays for early recovery of those injured and reiterates its unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement added.
According to Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, at least 36 civilians were killed and 163 others injured in Pakistani air strikes carried out on Sunday night in Afghanistan’s Paktia, Paktika and Kunar provinces. He said the attacks also completely destroyed three residential houses.
Fitrat said Pakistani military aircraft targeted a civilian home in Mandokhail village in the Tsamkani district of Paktia province, killing an elderly man and a child and injuring several members of the family.
He alleged that a second strike hit the area after local residents had gathered to rescue the victims, leaving 28 villagers dead and 158 others injured.
In another strike, a residential house in Walust village of Paktika’s Gayan district was bombed, killing six people, most of them women and children, Fitrat said.
He added that an air strike on a civilian residence in Barolo village in Kunar’s Manogai district caused extensive damage to property.
Earlier on Monday, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid denounced the strikes, describing them as a "cowardly act of aggression".
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.