Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Threatening violence': BJP over Kharge's statement on Amit Shah in Parliament

'Threatening violence': BJP over Kharge's statement on Amit Shah in Parliament

The Centre and the Congress traded sharp accusations in the Rajya Sabha over responsibility for exam paper leaks as Parliament passed the anti-paper leak amendment Bill with tougher penalties.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
'Threatening violence': BJP over Kharge's statement on Amit Shah in Parliament
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Siddharth says Operation Safed Sagar is more than a war story: 'It's about the human side of our Air Force heroes'
operation Safed Sagar0 min ago
2
Anti-Paper Leak Bill1 min ago
3
neet anti paper leak bill news5 min ago
4
Stephen Fleming23 min ago
5
IMD Monsoon Update33 min ago