Three AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters From US land In Hindon, Likely To Be Deployed At Western Front

After much delay, three AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopters for the Indian Army arrived at Hindon Airport on Tuesday from the United States.

The Indian Army Aviation Corps was waiting for the first slot of three Apache helicopters since 2024, as they were originally planned to be delivered in May 2024.

Under a $800 million agreement signed with the United States in February 2020, the Indian Army was slated to receive six Apache AH-64E attack helicopters.

AH-64E is one of the world's most advanced helicopters, and its induction into the Indian Army is likely to boost operational capabilities.

"Milestone moment for Indian Army as the first batch of Apache helicopters for Army Aviation arrive today in India," the Indian Army posted on X.

"These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly," it added.

As India faces hostilities with Pakistan on the Western front and China at the Northern border, these killer helicopters are intended to play a crucial role in supporting the Army's operations on the Western front.

Its arrival on Tuesday assumes significance against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

These specially designed killer helicopters are equipped with Hellfire missiles, 2.75-inch rockets, and 30 mm chain gun rounds. Because of their power and agility, they are also termed as tanks in the air and can fire 600-650 rounds per minute.

It also has a Primary Mission Gross Weight of 15,075 lb (6,838 kg), Maximum Operating Weight 23,000 lb (10,432 kg), Maximum Rate of Climb 2,800+ ft (853+ m) per minute, and a maximum Level Flight Speed of 150+ knots (279+ kph).

It is designed and equipped with the latest communications, navigation, sensors, and weapon systems.

In March 2024, the Army's Aviation Corps raised its first unit, 451 Aviation Squadron in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to deploy these helicopters. Notably, the Indian Army’s purchase of Apache was also influenced by the Indian Air Force’s experience with the Apache attack helicopter.

The IAF has already received 22 such Apache helicopters as part of a separate deal inked in 2015.