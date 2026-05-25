Three AIADMK MLAs quit party, join TVK in fresh blow to opposition's assembly strength

Three AIADMK legislators resigned from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday and crossed over to the ruling TVK, delivering a fresh jolt to the already fractured opposition and raising the prospect of further defections in the days ahead.

Madurantakam MLA Maragatham Kumaravel, Dharapuram MLA Sathyabama, and Perundurai MLA Jayakumar submitted their resignation letters to Assembly Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar, before meeting TVK Minister Aadhav Arjuna and formally joining the party. All three are considered close to the AIADMK faction led by former ministers C.V. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani, a grouping that had already been showing signs of drifting towards the TVK government.

The resignations bring the number of vacant Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu to four, with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay having already vacated the Tiruchy East seat. By-elections for all four constituencies are now expected, adding another layer of political activity to an already restless state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: 'Never trust, Never allow them near us': DMK slams Congress over support to Vijay’s TVK and betrayal

The backdrop to Monday's development is a Tamil Nadu Assembly that has been in flux since the election results. TVK, led by film star-turned-politician Joseph Vijay, contested 233 constituencies and won 107 seats after the Tiruchy East vacancy, falling short of the 118-seat majority required to form a government independently. The party subsequently stitched together a coalition drawing on the DMK-led alliance, with Congress joining the government and receiving two ministerial berths. The VCK and IUML also became part of the TVK-led government, while the CPI and CPI-M extended outside support.

Around 25 AIADMK MLAs from the Velumani-Shanmugam faction had already adopted a broadly sympathetic stance towards the TVK government, fuelling speculation about a formal split within the AIADMK. That split appeared less likely after the faction was left out of the cabinet, and reconciliation talks reportedly began with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Monday's resignations, however, suggest that at least some within that camp have decided not to wait.

Political observers are now watching closely to see whether more legislators from the Velumani-Shanmugam group follow suit. This move could significantly redraw Tamil Nadu's political map before the state's next electoral cycle.

Also Read: CM Vijay's TVK wins floor test with 144 votes after AIADMK's split-vote; DMK stages walk out

(With IANS inputs)