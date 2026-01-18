Three Army Personnel Injured In Encounter With Terrorists In J&K’s Kishtwar

Three soldiers were injured in an encounter between the Indian Army and terrorists in the forested upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Sunday, as security forces stepped up counter-terror operations in the region.

The gunfight erupted after the Army launched a targeted operation, named Operation Trashi-I, based on specific intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of three terrorists in the area. The militants are suspected to belong to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group, according to an India Today report citing sources.

The operation, led by the Jammu-based White Knight Corps in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, began around noon in the general area of Sonnar, northeast of Chatroo. During a deliberate search of the dense forest terrain, security personnel came under heavy fire from the terrorists, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

According to officials, one of the search teams encountered two to three foreign terrorists who opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed grenades in an attempt to breach the security cordon. Three soldiers sustained injuries in the firefight and were evacuated for treatment.

In a statement, the Army praised the troops for their conduct during the operation. “Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions. Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies,” the Army told Hindustan Times.

The White Knight Corps confirmed the encounter in a post on X, stating that contact was established with terrorists during a joint search operation as part of ongoing counter-terror exercises in the region.

Kishtwar and adjoining districts have seen a rise in militant activity over the past few months. Earlier this month, an encounter broke out in Kathua district, while in November 2025, security forces clashed with terrorists in Kishtwar’s Chatroo area following intelligence inputs about their presence.

On December 15 last year, a police officer was killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur district, though the attackers managed to escape under the cover of darkness and thick foliage.

These incidents follow a large-scale counter-terror drive launched in December across the forest belts of the Jammu region to flush out nearly three dozen terrorists believed to be hiding in the area. Security operations have since been intensified, especially ahead of Republic Day, amid intelligence warnings of renewed attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to push more militants across the border.