Three arrested in Gurdaspur grenade case; foreign handler angle emerges: Punjab Police

Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Counter-Intelligence Punjab, has arrested three accused in connection with the grenade case involving a hand grenade recovered on April 27, near Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur. Sharing details about the breakthrough, the Punjab Police Director General of Police (DGP) said that Gurdaspur Police, with the support of Counter Intelligence Punjab, successfully solved the case after carrying out a swift investigation using technical inputs, CCTV footage, and human intelligence.

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In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, "In a major breakthrough, Gurdaspur Police in coordination with Counter Intelligence, Punjab solves the grenade case involving a hand grenade recovered on 27.04.2026 near Geeta Bhawan Road, #Gurdaspur, and arrests three accused."

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In a major breakthrough, Gurdaspur Police in coordination with Counter Intelligence, Punjab solves the grenade case involving a hand grenade recovered on 27.04.2026 near Geeta Bhawan Road, #Gurdaspur, and arrests three accused.



Acting swiftly on technical inputs, CCTV footage,… pic.twitter.com/kvKDx2P5Te — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 17, 2026

"Acting swiftly on technical inputs, CCTV footage, and human intelligence, police identified the accused involved in hurling the hand grenade near the shop premises. During investigation, another hand grenade was also recovered from the residence of one accused," the DGP said.

According to the police, the accused were identified for allegedly hurling the hand grenade near a shop premises in the area. During the course of the investigation, police also recovered another hand grenade from the residence of one of the accused, further strengthening the case against them.

Punjab Police said the preliminary investigation has revealed the involvement of a foreign-based handler who was allegedly directing the accused. Police suspect that the accused had received two hand grenades from the handler as part of the conspiracy.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were acting on the directions of a foreign-based handler and had received two hand grenades from the handler,"the DGP said.

Punjab Police further stated that an FIR has been registered at PS City, Gurdaspur, under relevant sections of the UAPA and the Explosive Substances Act. Officials added that further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backward linkages, including connections to foreign handlers and local support networks.

"FIR has been registered at PS City, #Gurdaspur under relevant sections of the UAPA & Explosive Substances Act. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages, including foreign handlers and local support networks," the DGP said.

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