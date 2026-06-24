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  • /Three arrested in Kolkata warehouse collapse that left five dead, 20 injured

Three arrested in Kolkata warehouse collapse that left five dead, 20 injured

According to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s Office, those arrested have been identified as Saiyad Md Gulzar, the building supervisor, and labour suppliers Md Ataul and Subhash Chowdhury.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
Three arrested in Kolkata warehouse collapse that left five dead, 20 injured
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS Source: Bureau

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