/Three arrested in Kolkata warehouse collapse that left five dead, 20 injured

Three people, including a building supervisor and two labour suppliers, have been arrested in connection with the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata’s Taratala area that killed five people and left 20 others injured, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s Office, those arrested have been identified as Saiyad Md Gulzar, the building supervisor, and labour suppliers Md Ataul and Subhash Chowdhury.
The arrests came a day after the roof of a private under-construction godown near Brace Bridge in Taratala caved in, triggering a large rescue operation involving the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Kolkata Police, the Fire Department, Civil Defence and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the death toll had risen to five and confirmed that 20 people were injured in the incident. Of them, two are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU), while the remaining 18 are said to be out of danger.
“Death toll stands at five. A total of 20 people are injured, of whom two are in ICCU, and 18 are out of danger,” Adhikari told reporters after visiting the injured at SSKM Hospital.
The collapse took place at around 12.07 pm on Tuesday, after which rescue teams rushed to the site to search for workers trapped under the debris.
Adhikari described the incident as “very unfortunate” and said preliminary findings had pointed to possible irregularities in the sanctioned construction plan.
“The project plan was approved on January 17, 2026. The owner of the land is SMPA, and it has a lease in the name of Shambhunath Behera and partners. As per initial information, a wrong plan was initially sanctioned,” he said.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister expressed grief over the deaths and assured support to the affected families.
So far, the deceased have been identified as Rohit Chowdhury, 40, Krishna Chowdhury, 30, and one unidentified man. The identities of the two other victims are yet to be officially confirmed.
An investigation into the collapse is underway.
(With ANI inputs)
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