Three persons have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a second-year MBBS student from Odisha near a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal. A case has been registered against the accused under provisions for gangrape and criminal liability when multiple individuals act with a common intention. The identities of the arrested persons have not yet been disclosed.

Incident Details

The 23-year-old woman, a resident of Jaleswar in Odisha and a student at IQ City Medical College in Durgapur’s Shivapur area, was allegedly attacked on Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm when she had stepped out for dinner with a male friend. The group of men reportedly stopped them near the college gate, dragged the woman to a secluded wooded area, and assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

NCW Intervention

The case has drawn nationwide attention, prompting intervention from the National Commission for Women (NCW). NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, demanding the immediate arrest of all accused, a swift and transparent investigation, and comprehensive medical and psychological support for the survivor. Additionally, Chairperson Archana Majumdar is scheduled to visit Durgapur to meet the victim and review police actions, with an ‘Action Taken’ report sought within five days.

Police Assurance

West Bengal Police have assured that the victim is recovering and that her family is receiving all necessary assistance, while also warning the public against sharing unverified information. Officials reiterated their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against crimes targeting women and vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Political Reactions

The incident has also sparked political reactions. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged West Bengal authorities to take exemplary action, while the Trinamool Congress criticised the Union government for delaying the Aparajita Anti-Rape Bill, calling the inaction a “political choice with deadly consequences.”

