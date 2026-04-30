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NewsIndiaThree children drown in artificial pond at Delhi's Dwarka Golf Course site
DELHI NEWS

Three children drown in artificial pond at Delhi's Dwarka Golf Course site

The Station House Officer and police staff rushed to the spot immediately, along with other emergency agencies. The fire brigade assisted in retrieving all three children from the water, but they were declared dead at the scene.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 11:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Three children drown in artificial pond at Delhi's Dwarka Golf Course sitePhoto Credit: IANS

Three children aged between eight and ten years drowned in an artificial pond at a golf course development site in Delhi's Dwarka on Thursday morning, police said. The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of the unfinished site, which sits on Delhi Development Authority land in Sector 24.

A PCR call was received at Police Station Sector 23, Dwarka, at approximately 7.07 am, reporting the drowning. The Station House Officer and police staff rushed to the spot immediately, along with other emergency agencies. The fire brigade assisted in retrieving all three children from the water, but they were declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings suggest the children had entered the premises late the previous evening by scaling a boundary wall. Their clothes were found outside the pond, leading police to believe they had gone there to bathe and accidentally drowned. A conclusive account, however, will only emerge after a detailed investigation, authorities said.

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The identity of the three children is yet to be established. No missing persons report matching their description had been received at the time of filing this report. Police have initiated further investigation into the matter.

The incident is the latest in a series of drowning tragedies reported across Delhi in recent years. In June 2025, a six-year-old boy named Taksh Rathi lost his life after drowning in a swimming pool in Pitampura, northwest Delhi, where he had gone for a swim with children from his locality. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead. In April 2024, three teenage boys drowned while swimming in the Bawana canal in the Rohini area, prompting a rescue operation involving around 50 personnel, including firefighters and a boat team, before their bodies were eventually recovered.

(With IANS inputs)

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