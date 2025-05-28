Advertisement
Three Earthquakes Jolt Manipur, No Casualties Reported

Manipur Earthquake: Out of the three quakes that hit the northeastern state, two were felt in Churachandpur and one was reported in Noney.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: May 28, 2025, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Manipur Earthquake: Three low-intensity earthquakes struck Manipur on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences. However, no damage was reported following the tremors.

Out of the three quakes that hit the northeastern state, two were felt in Churachandpur and one was reported in Noney. The first two tremors were felt during the wee hours on Wednesday, and the third was reported around 10 AM.

The NCS informed about the quakes in a series of posts on X. “EQ of M: 3.9, On: 28/05/2025 10:23:55 IST, Lat: 24.55 N, Long: 93.70 E, Depth: 36 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur,” the NCS said.

Earlier, the NCS, in two posts, informed about the first two quakes which struck within one hour. “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 28/05/2025 01:54:29 IST, Lat: 24.46 N, Long: 93.70 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur,” the NCS said in a post.

“EQ of M: 2.5, On: 28/05/2025 02:26:10 IST, Lat: 24.53 N, Long: 93.50 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur,” the agency said in another. Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said. 

