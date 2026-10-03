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Three FIRs, nearly 1,000 detained after Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Three FIRs have been filed after the Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, where nearly 1,000 people were detained over the SIR row.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 02:01 PM IST
Three FIRs, nearly 1,000 detained after Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: ANI. Protest outside Jantar Mantar, demanding immediate action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sep 25.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Three FIRs, nearly 1,000 detained after Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar
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