/Three FIRs, nearly 1,000 detained after Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Delhi Police have registered three FIRs after protesters tried to gather near Jantar Mantar on October 2, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The cases follow a day of detentions, barricades and metro restrictions in central Delhi, as opposition parties, student groups and activists stepped up their campaign over electoral rolls and the Election Commission’s functioning nationwide.
The FIRs were registered at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations after demonstrations went ahead despite police refusing permission for the gathering. Senior officers cited by the Hindustan Times said the cases were registered under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which covers disobedience of an order issued by a public servant.
Police had imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the New Delhi district before the protest, restricting unauthorised assemblies, demonstrations and processions. Entry and exit at at least 11 Metro stations were also closed for part of the day as security was tightened around Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street and Connaught Place.
As per news reports, nearly 1,000 people were detained during the protest, including political leaders, student activists and members of civil society groups. Many were later released. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj and AISA president Neha Bora were among those detained.
The protesters accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and called for Kumar’s removal. The Election Commission has said all SIR decisions were taken unanimously by its three members. In its response to reports of internal disagreements, the poll body said differing views were part of its decision-making process.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said opposition parties were prepared to face arrest.
"This is for saving the democracy of the country, saving the vote for a common man. Common men's votes are snatched by Modi and Shah through the Election Commission of India. So, this is a do-or-die fight for the Congress party and the INDIA alliance and all other opposition parties. We are not going to allow this thing," Venugopal said.
The demonstrations came days after an Indian Express investigation reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected at least 14 times between November 2025 and September 2026 to decisions and processes involving electoral rolls, voter registration and the Commission’s technology systems.
The report said their objections covered changes to Form 6, access to electoral rolls, voter deletions and centralised control of election technology. The Election Commission acknowledged the notes and described them as "suggestions", saying every decision taken over the past year had been unanimous.
The dispute has also reached the Supreme Court. The court has agreed to hear a petition challenging Gyanesh Kumar's functioning as CEC and seeking to invalidate the nationwide SIR. The petition alleges that decisions were taken without the collective process required of the three-member Commission. The matter is expected to be taken up next week.
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