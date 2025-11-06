Three Held In Srinagar’s Dalgate With Country-Made Pistol And Live Rounds
The accused were identified as Shah Mutaib, a resident of Koolipora Khanyar, and Mohd Nadeem, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, who works as a barber and lives as a tenant at Kaw Mohalla.
Three individuals have been arrested after police recovered a country-made pistol (Desi Katta) and live rounds from their possession in the Khonkhan area of Dalgate, Srinagar.
According to officials, a police team from Khanyar Police Station intercepted an Etios car (registration number JK01AJ 1886) during routine naka checking at Khonkhan Dalgate. Two men travelling in the vehicle were detained after a search led to the recovery of one country-made pistol and nine live rounds.
During interrogation, the duo revealed the name of their associate, Kamran Hasan, an auto-driver from Koolipora Khanyar, who was subsequently arrested.
All three have been taken into custody at Khanyar Police Station for further questioning. A case has been registered under relevant sections, and an investigation is underway to determine whether the accused have links to any banned organisations or were involved in other criminal activities.
